Come check this huge five bedroom single family home located in great part of Webster. It is detached. New paint, hard wood floors, large eat in kitchen together with good size dinning room and kitchen. Off street parking, laundry hookup available.



Natural gas heat, it will save you a fortune in the New England winter. Close to highway, restaurants, grocery stores and all other amenities.



Available now!

5 Bedrooms. Large dine in kitchen and living room area.