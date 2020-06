Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This cozy one bedroom apt located in the great area of Webster. Walking distance to grocery store, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation.



Newly renovated, brand new flooring and paint throughout. Gas heat which will save a fortune in the winter. Washer and dryer on site and off street parking.