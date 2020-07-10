107 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with move-in specials
1 of 48
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 35
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 59
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 52
1 of 40
1 of 11
"I have an affection for a great city. I feel safe in the neighborhood of man, and enjoy the sweet security of the streets." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (buried in Watertown)
If any city has a chance to give Boston a run for its money, it's Watertown. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Watertown's population was larger than Boston's. Boston might have edged it out as the state capital in 1776, but Watertown kept all the benefits of New England life at its best -- minus the drawbacks of living in a major tourist destination. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Watertown Town apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Watertown Town apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.