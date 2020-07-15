/
2 bedroom apartments
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taunton, MA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
5 Harrison Street 9
5 Harrison Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/01/20 Large 2-Bedroom Apt, rent includes Heat/Hot water - Property Id: 40831 Large 2-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen/living room near downtown Taunton. Deleaded apartment on the second floor.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
144 School St 3
144 School Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment near downtown taunton. - Property Id: 308381 Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment for rent in proximity to taunton center a lot of storage and closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Taunton
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1334 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:47 PM
6 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .
Results within 10 miles of Taunton
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
809 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
$
8 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1125 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
Last updated June 29 at 02:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
9 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1160 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
2 Units Available
Brockton Heights
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
87 George St 2
87 George Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - Property Id: 309165 Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - 1100 Square foot unit - Built in 2008 - Quiet tenants and neighbors - New flooring installed - Spacious Kitchen and living
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
266 North Main St.
266 North Main Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.
Last updated April 13 at 08:03 AM
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.
Last updated December 10 at 09:55 PM
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
146 Pine St
146 Pine St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Nice first floor unit in multifamily dwelling- neat and clean with new carpets, paint, an updated kitchen and bath. On site security, coin -op laundry in basement as well as locked storage unit, shared yard. Parking for one car.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
24 Hope St
24 Hope Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Large, bright, 5 room 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. Sun filled living room plus a dining room and modern renovated bathroom. Large kitchen w pantry. Replacement windows, ceiling fans in most rooms.
