All apartments in Stoneham
Find more places like 157 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stoneham, MA
/
157 Franklin St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

157 Franklin St

157 Franklin Street · (508) 846-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stoneham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA 02180
Haywardville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit E1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2019. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Naz Islamaj at 508-846-8938 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Franklin St have any available units?
157 Franklin St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Franklin St have?
Some of 157 Franklin St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
157 Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 157 Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoneham.
Does 157 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 157 Franklin St does offer parking.
Does 157 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 157 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 157 Franklin St have accessible units?
Yes, 157 Franklin St has accessible units.
Does 157 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 Franklin St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 157 Franklin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr
Stoneham, MA 02180

Similar Pages

Stoneham 1 BedroomsStoneham 2 Bedrooms
Stoneham Apartments with BalconyStoneham Apartments with Move-in Specials
Stoneham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MA
Cumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MASalisbury, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity