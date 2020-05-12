157 Franklin St

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2019. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Naz Islamaj at 508-846-8938 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.