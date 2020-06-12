/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, MA
Forest Park
9 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Sixteen Acres
20 Units Available
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
684 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
36 Williamsburg Drive
36 Williamsburg Drive, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
968 sqft
2 Br - 1.5 Bath condo with garage - heat and hot water included - (RLNE5787778)
Liberty Heights
1 Unit Available
451 Armory St.
451 Armory Street, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
962 sqft
In Bostons Emrald Necklace Easy Commute to Longwood Medical Area, 13 Minute Train Ride to Back Bay or South Station, By Hyde Park, Brookline, Fenway, Orange Line Green Street, Boston, Roslindale, Kenmore, LMA, Brookline Villiage, Roxbury Crossing,
Chicopee Center
1 Unit Available
318 Springfield St
318 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms.
Fairview
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
Springdale
1 Unit Available
859 Main St
859 Main Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Renovated Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 283670 Renovated apartments for rent. Central heat, updated kitchens, new windows, hardwood floors. Renovations scheduled to be complete by 6/1/2020. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Willimansett
1 Unit Available
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
46 Bonner St - Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Thompsonville
9 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Trainfield
1 Unit Available
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
Wolfpit Meadows
1 Unit Available
42 King Street - 1st Floor
42 King Street, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets - Large first floor 2 bedroom with three other rooms used as large closets (RLNE5821165)
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
1 Unit Available
39 Belanger Street
39 Belanger Street, Palmer Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Second floor two bedroom unit in a quiet building available for immediate occupancy.
