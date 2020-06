Amenities

Beautifully renovated second floor office space with full bath and full kitchen in the heart of Provincetown. The exceptionally bright space has views of the town pier and Commercial St. There are gorgeous refinished pine floors, windows with beautiful custom plantation shutters, stainless Bosch appliances in the fully equipped kitchen. The luxurious bath includes a tiled shower. The space is perfect for office space, including conference gatherings or educational purposes. It can also be used for retail or a gallery space. A rare find in Provincetown.