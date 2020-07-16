All apartments in Plymouth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 PM

15 Woody Nook

15 Woody Nook · (508) 503-6830
Location

15 Woody Nook, Plymouth County, MA 02360

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3635 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The popular pine hill location, pet friendly, built in 2019, beautiful open concept plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast area that opens to the two-story great room with gas fireplace and dining room, private study, expansive master suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious bath. This first floor is complete with second bedroom and bathroom. upgraded to hardwood floor throughout. The second floor features an oversized loft area with third bedroom and bathroom - perfect for overnight guests that would like a little more space. This design also features two covered decks for great outdoor living space. Many options added including finished basement! Outstanding features including granite kitchen,20ft ceilings in foyer and family room, 5 burner cooktop and stainless steel appliance package, tiled baths. Builder also added breakfast room,larger kitchen island, one more bedroom on the 2nd floor, storage room on top of garage! total 3635 SQ!

PMI Plymouth
4 Court St Ste 205, Plymouth, MA 02360, United States
Phone: +1 508-298-6921

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Woody Nook have any available units?
15 Woody Nook has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Woody Nook have?
Some of 15 Woody Nook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Woody Nook currently offering any rent specials?
15 Woody Nook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Woody Nook pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Woody Nook is pet friendly.
Does 15 Woody Nook offer parking?
Yes, 15 Woody Nook offers parking.
Does 15 Woody Nook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Woody Nook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Woody Nook have a pool?
No, 15 Woody Nook does not have a pool.
Does 15 Woody Nook have accessible units?
No, 15 Woody Nook does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Woody Nook have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Woody Nook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Woody Nook have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Woody Nook does not have units with air conditioning.
