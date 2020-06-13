Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

11 Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
18 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,288
1146 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Weymouth
23 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Central Avenue
202 Central Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
720 sqft
202 Central Avenue - House Available 06/15/20 Another Day in Paradise! - WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL Cozy and comfortably furnished, come relax at this ocean and river front property on Humarock Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Pembroke, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Pembroke renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

