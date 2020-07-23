Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA

1 of 43

Last updated July 23
12 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1168 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
1 of 23

Last updated July 23
5 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
13 Silver Brook Ln
13 Silver Brook Lane, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3200 sqft
GORGEOUS single family detached condo at Silver Brook Farm. Home offers 3 levels of open spacious floor plan w/sun-drenched rooms providing plenty of living space for the entire family.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
1 of 38

Last updated July 23
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
1 of 34

Last updated July 23
26 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
1 of 24

Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1613 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
1 of 26

Last updated July 23
27 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
1 of 11

Last updated July 23
14 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
1 of 21

Last updated June 16
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
155 King St.
155 King Street, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1473 sqft
Located in a prestigious South Shore community, Avalon Cohasset offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes in a village-style setting.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
31 Boxberry Ln
31 Boxberry Lane, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Available Immediately! Located in the sought after Boxberry Square Complex! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo, conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and highway access.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
4 Lyons Lane
4 Lyons Lane, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
***1st SHOWINGS ON WED 7/22 5:00-6:00 OR come by SAT 7/25 10:00-11:00** RIGHT SIDE of duplex AVAILABLE NOW! Desired private entrance! Great deal for just $1700/mo!!! Tenant to provide own Fridge, Washer & Dryer!! The 1st floor has
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in North Pembroke, MA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in North Pembroke offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in North Pembroke offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in North Pembroke. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

