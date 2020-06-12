/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM
254 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milton, MA
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
32 Pierce Street
32 Pierce Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Sorry, no pets. First floor spacious 2.5 bedroom in a converted multi-family house. If you have always wanted to have the East Milton zip code in your address here is your opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:49pm
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
475 Adams Street
475 Adams Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Montclair
23 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Marina Bay
44 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southern Mattapan
11 Units Available
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
273 Neponset ave 3
273 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Awesome 2 bed (Neponset) - Property Id: 287128 Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Dorchester. This unit has gleaming hardwood floors and a living room with ample amount of space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
275 Hancock St.
275 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
918 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
25 Business St.
25 Business St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
40 River St.
40 River Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
Community Amenities Disability Access Fully-Equipped Fitness Center Offstreet Parking Online Payments Online Work Orders Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud affiliate of the NAA Residents Clubroom Security Deposit Alternative Available Storage
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
75 Sunnyside St.
75 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
24 Norwood St
24 Norwood Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to live in one of Dorchester's desirable neighborhood! Spacious and stylish these 2 bedroom 2 bath top of the line Luxury quality living is one that you will love! Every detail has been addressed - European flair designed with the
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
37 Gallivan Blvd
37 Gallivan Boulevard, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Hard to find Nice 2 bedroom unit - Pretty natural woodwork/ oak floors * back porch to fenced yard * Deleaded ** 6 good sized rooms * laundry in basement/ some storage * off street parking AVAILABLE July 1 Formal dining Room with built in
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
14 Huntoon St
14 Huntoon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Available now! Spacious 5 room, 2 bedroom apartment in quiet, owner occupied triple decker .This unit is conveniently located on a tree lined street in the popular Cedar Grove neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
29 Charlemont
29 Charlemont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Sunny, renovated 6room apartment available on one of Dorchester nicest streets. This 1600 sq ft apartment has it all: 2 beds, 1 office, updated kitchen,and more. Located on first floor of a meticulously maintained brick two -family.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
St. Marks
1 Unit Available
130 Wrentham St - 1
130 Wrentham St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2BR, 1BA Apartment Available 5/1 for rent nearby Adams Village and the many restaurants including a short walk to the Ashmont Train station (Red Line) connecting you to UMASS and the various parts of the city.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South End
145 Units Available
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,225
1021 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
South End
12 Units Available
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
935 sqft
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
10 Units Available
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
Similar Pages
Milton Apartments with GarageMilton Apartments with GymMilton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA