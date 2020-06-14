/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
145 Furnished Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
155 Clifton St
155 Clifton Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,550
This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
East Cambridge
70 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,984
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,389
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,175
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1081 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Polk St.
30 Polk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
816 sqft
PET FRIENDLY Brand New construction! Sleek, new, modern living in Charlestown, the heart of one of Boston's most desirable neighborhoods! Located only minutes from local attractions such as Bunker Hill Monument, the Gas Light District, City Square &
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Putnam
30 Putnam Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arguably one of the Best, Happening and Hippest Locations in Somerville/Cambridge! Your New Fully Furnished Rental Home Features: Central Heat and AC and all New Modern /High-End Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Gas Range, SS Appliances, and Lovely
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
30 Antrim St.
30 Antrim Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
810 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available on top floor of a beautiful Two-Family house conveniently located in Mid Cambridge, close to Harvard, MIT and Central Square Red Line T stop. Apartment Features: -Option for Fully furnished and flexible lease terms.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Hamlet St.
4 Hamlet Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Lovingly renovated and designer furnished Victorian with original details like pocket doors and woodwork with formal dining room and bar, deck, and shared backyard with an eat-in kitchen and lofted bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
216 Norfolk St.
216 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA
7 Bedrooms
$8,400
2400 sqft
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING BATHROOM just installed! The house was recently painted. The hardwood floors were refinished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
6 Notre Dame Ave.
6 Notre Dame Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
300 sqft
This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible lease. There is a private entrance.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
44 shepard
44 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Available May 1 or June 1. Includes heat and hot water, and washer dryer in unit. Charming condo in one of the most desirable condo buildings in Cambridge across from Harvard Radcliffe Quad.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
342 Norfolk St 2
342 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large 3 Bed in Cambridge/Inman - W/D, Parking Incl - Property Id: 274910 A RARE FIND for a 3 bed, 1.5 bed home in Cambridge / Inman Square.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
7 Linnaean Street
7 Linnaean Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Sunny City Home - Property Id: 286694 Charming, sunny, turn of the 20th Century stucco building.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
79 Harvey St
79 Harvey Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421 No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
217 Thorndike Street
217 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
738 sqft
217 Thorndike Street - 109 Available 07/01/20 Incredible 1 bed near Kendall Square - Garage parking, laundry in unit, central air - Large 1 bedroom condo available close to bustling Kendall Square. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedroom.
