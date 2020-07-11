110 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA with move-in specials
Melrose was originally called Ponde Fielde for its abundance of ponds and streams. Guess Heather Locklear won't be starring here any time soon, huh?
Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.
Having trouble with Craigslist Melrose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Melrose apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Melrose apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.