Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
15 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,962
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
31 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
206 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
176 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
27 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
86 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,905
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Crescent Beach
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
40 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
62 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,470
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
54 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
City Guide for Melrose, MA

Melrose was originally called Ponde Fielde for its abundance of ponds and streams. Guess Heather Locklear won't be starring here any time soon, huh?

Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Melrose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Melrose, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Melrose apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Melrose apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

