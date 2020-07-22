23 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Medford, MA
James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!
Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Medford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in Medford in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.