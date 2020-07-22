23 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Medford, MA

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Medford

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Everett
34 Wyllis Ave 3
34 Wyllis Avenue, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 oversized, w room for an home office & bonus room - Property Id: 323304 oversized sunny and clean, with lots of closets and storage, LR, DR, EIK, Sunroom, with washer and dryer hook up in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Powder House
167 Albion Street - 1, Floor 2
167 Albion Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Shared Apartment

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Allston
153 Brighton Avenue
153 Brighton Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14 Available 09/01/20 This apartment is right next to the 57 and 66 bus lines so you can go directly to Boston University, Harvard University, MCPHS, Longwood, Northeastern, and more! Heat and hot water included! TRANSIT OPTIONS: Bus: 64, Cambridge

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
519 Park Dr
519 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,495
Studio located near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. Located near T-Green C- Line. 2 Rooms. Full size kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator. Utilities included heat, water, electric. ** Call to Look 617.233.8712 ** (RLNE5917761)

1 of 7

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
50 Franklin Street
50 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boston
121 Beach Street
121 Beach Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a SHARED apartment with 3 OTHER TENANTS! A private room is available in a spectacular Downtown Boston Loft. Perfect for a Student.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
21 Myrtle St.
21 Myrtle Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.
Results within 10 miles of Medford
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
North Quincy
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,370
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,973
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
790 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill
424 Bowdoin St
424 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Please read the description for all the information about this rental** Single bedrooms for rent located in a newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath apartment located in Dorchester. Each room is available for $800 per month.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
33 Central Ave.
33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Wollaston
243 Newport Ave
243 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
2018 Commonwealth Ave.
2018 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cool Brighton studio featuring hardwood floors, built-in AC, semi-modern kitchen and bathroom. Heat and hot water included. No pets. ((( PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT ))) Call/txt 6178213686 fr a viewing. Terms: One year lease

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1942 Commonwealth Ave.
1942 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove area with a door! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit has been renovated not too long ago, includes an open living room/kitchen
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1500 in Medford, MA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Medford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in Medford in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

