All apartments in Haverhill
Find more places like Haverhill Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haverhill, MA
/
Haverhill Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Haverhill Lofts

25 Locust St · (978) 203-4521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Haverhill
See all
Downtown Haverhill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA 01830
Downtown Haverhill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haverhill Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
conference room
pool table
Haverhill Lofts comprise the most unique boutique apartment community in the Merrimack Valley. A true artist's loft, these wide open floor plans offer up a modern canvas for you to paint your ideal living space. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances mesh with exposed wood beams, polished concrete floors, and walls filled with windows. Overlooking this historic mill town and neighboring arts district, The Haverhill Lofts are just a short walk to the Haverhill Commuter Rail Station and all the restaurants, bars, and shopping options of the arts district. Call now to apply and start Living Well by Design!Creative Spaces for Creative Faces...Pure Loft living Minutes from Downtown ... Pet friendly ... Zoned for a Live/Work environment... Walking distance to commuter rail ...Adjacent to Arts District

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (basement): $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haverhill Lofts have any available units?
Haverhill Lofts has 3 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Haverhill, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Haverhill Rent Report.
What amenities does Haverhill Lofts have?
Some of Haverhill Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haverhill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Haverhill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haverhill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Haverhill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Haverhill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Haverhill Lofts offers parking.
Does Haverhill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haverhill Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haverhill Lofts have a pool?
No, Haverhill Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Haverhill Lofts have accessible units?
No, Haverhill Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Haverhill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haverhill Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haverhill Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St
Haverhill, MA 01830
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St
Haverhill, MA 01830
The Bixby
170 Washington St
Haverhill, MA 01832
The Residences at Little River
10 Primrose Way
Haverhill, MA 01830

Similar Pages

Haverhill 1 BedroomsHaverhill 2 Bedrooms
Haverhill Apartments with ParkingHaverhill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Haverhill Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MA
Lawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Haverhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity