Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance conference room pool table

Haverhill Lofts comprise the most unique boutique apartment community in the Merrimack Valley. A true artist's loft, these wide open floor plans offer up a modern canvas for you to paint your ideal living space. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances mesh with exposed wood beams, polished concrete floors, and walls filled with windows. Overlooking this historic mill town and neighboring arts district, The Haverhill Lofts are just a short walk to the Haverhill Commuter Rail Station and all the restaurants, bars, and shopping options of the arts district. Call now to apply and start Living Well by Design!Creative Spaces for Creative Faces...Pure Loft living Minutes from Downtown ... Pet friendly ... Zoned for a Live/Work environment... Walking distance to commuter rail ...Adjacent to Arts District