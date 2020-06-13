40 Apartments for rent in Foxborough, MA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of Foxborough
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$989
303 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.
Results within 10 miles of Foxborough
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Foxborough, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Foxborough renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

