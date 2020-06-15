204 Loudville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral ceiling, a 1st FL master, pellet stove, kitchen, newer appliances, home theater & much more! The fenced backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining. Location... just 3 miles to downtown Easthampton & 6 miles to Northampton center. Book a showing today... won't last long!



(RLNE5120284)