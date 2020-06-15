All apartments in Easthampton Town
204 Loudville Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

204 Loudville Rd

204 Loudville Road · (413) 331-5100
Location

204 Loudville Road, Easthampton Town, MA 01027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Loudville Rd · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Contemporary 3BR 2bath Home w/ 2 car garage - Walk into this contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home and be amazed! Bright - open - lots of windows - much to love here!! Just to name a few things, this property flaunts a beautiful cathedral ceiling, a 1st FL master, pellet stove, kitchen, newer appliances, home theater & much more! The fenced backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining. Location... just 3 miles to downtown Easthampton & 6 miles to Northampton center. Book a showing today... won't last long!

(RLNE5120284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Loudville Rd have any available units?
204 Loudville Rd has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Loudville Rd have?
Some of 204 Loudville Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Loudville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
204 Loudville Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Loudville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Loudville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 204 Loudville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 204 Loudville Rd does offer parking.
Does 204 Loudville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Loudville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Loudville Rd have a pool?
No, 204 Loudville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 204 Loudville Rd have accessible units?
No, 204 Loudville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Loudville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Loudville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Loudville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Loudville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
