Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Danvers
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic
Results within 10 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1065 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1126 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Walnut Hill
11 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.

June 2020 Danvers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danvers Rent Report. Danvers rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danvers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Danvers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danvers Rent Report. Danvers rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danvers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danvers rents increased over the past month

Danvers rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Danvers stand at $1,813 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,248 for a two-bedroom. Danvers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danvers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danvers

    As rents have increased moderately in Danvers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danvers is less affordable for renters.

    • Danvers' median two-bedroom rent of $2,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Danvers.
    • While Danvers' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danvers than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danvers is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

