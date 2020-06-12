/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 5 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1472 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
Results within 10 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
68 Elm St Apt F
68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1651 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
French Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Versailles
16 Versailles Street, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1175 sqft
Very nice totally renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a nice 2 family home. Eat-in kitchen has all new applicances with laundry hooks behind closet doors right off the kitchen. Three nice size bedrooms with carpeting.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
323 Great Rd
323 Great Road, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1366 sqft
For rent! Lovingly maintained 3 bed/1 bath ranch in Maynard is looking for you to come fill it with memories! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step inside to the spacious bright and sunny living room with fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
Similar Pages
Boxborough 1 BedroomsBoxborough 2 BedroomsBoxborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoxborough 3 BedroomsBoxborough Apartments with Balcony
Boxborough Apartments with GarageBoxborough Apartments with GymBoxborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoxborough Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA