Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Belmont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
43 Glenn Rd.
43 Glenn Road, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,588
708 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1085 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,551
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,340
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Watertown
7 Units Available
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,085
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1295 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Watertown West End
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
55 Spinelli Pl.
55 Spinelli Place, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
735 sqft
1 Bd, 1Bath, Pet Ok, , Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, Lounge, Tantalizing New 1BD, W/D, Pool, By Red Line 1 stop to Davis Sq., 2 Stops to Porter Sq and just 3 stops to Harvard Sq.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1111 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Strawberry Hill
1 Unit Available
700 Huron
700 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,838
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great, Corner Unit in High Rise! Great Modern, Deleaded 2 bedrooms with Parking. Amazing amenties with Concierge, Gym. Across from a golf course. Off street parking available for an additional charge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
140 Arsenal St
140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,300
533 sqft
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613 Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
City Guide for Belmont, MA

Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!

Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Belmont? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Belmont, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Belmont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

