152 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with gym
Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!
Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Belmont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.