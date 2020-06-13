47 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
3000 sqft
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
South West
28 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
1 Unit Available
23-25 Pleasant St,
23-25 Pleasant Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Move in ready - Vacant/Disinefected! All Utilities Included. New Appliances + Outdoor Deck. Minutes to I-495 - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in recently renovated 6 unit building.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
350 Greene Street
350 Greene Street, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1254 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Top floor unit at Riverbend Crossing - 55+ complex, with beautiful views! One floor living with 2 bedrooms (large master suite), 2 full baths, 9' ceilings and closets galore! Kitchen has top of the line cherry cabinets with

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Fernview Avenue
5 Fernview Avenue, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in North Andover. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
The small Massachusetts city of Andover was one of the founding towns that were involved in the Salem Witch Trials back in the olden days. While it's seen as a stain in history for the region, it's also a fascinating case study of American scapegoating and mob mentality that is revisited frequently by schools and history buffs as a cautionary tale.

Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well! See more

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Andover renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

