3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Andover, MA
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
18 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Andover
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
1 Unit Available
298 North Main Street
298 N Main St, Essex County, MA
Step back in time in this meticulous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath bungalow. Features include large eat in fully applianced kitchen with butlers pantry with wet bar and wine fridge that leads to grand dining room with gorgeous fireplace and wood working.
Results within 5 miles of Andover
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Downtown Methuen
1 Unit Available
8 Washington Ct
8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405 Property Id 284405 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796085)
1 Unit Available
100 Elm St.
100 Elm Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
75 Davis
75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1 acre lot.
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1388 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Lower Belvidere
1 Unit Available
1204 Lawrence Street
1204 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Apartment for $1,795. Ideal for young professionals. Minutes from I-495. Vacant and freshly cleaned/disinfected! 50% off Security Deposit! - Attention grabbing three bedroom apartment on first floor of two unit multi-family.
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
112 River
112 River Street, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Downtown Haverhill with water views. Spacious 3 bedroom. Available July 1st. Conveniently located within walking distance to commuter trains, restaurants, bars. Enjoy the views of the Merrimack River from the fenced in yard or large deck.
1 Unit Available
52 Pleasant Street
52 Pleasant Street, Reading, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Gorgeous apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This apartment offers 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, in unit laundry hookup and 2 assigned parking spaces.
The Acres
1 Unit Available
64 6th Ave
64 Sixth Avenue, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
860 sqft
Updated, well maintained and clean as a whistle three bedroom apartment. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living room with plenty of natural light. Modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms complete the floor plan.
Havenville
1 Unit Available
19 Fernglade Rd
19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
