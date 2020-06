Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St., Amesbury - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo

1st Floor

Eat-in kitchen comes equipped with electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher opens to living room with slider to a small balcony.

Laminate wood like flooring throughout the unit.



Tenant pays for heat (electric) and cable (water/sewer are included).

NO SMOKING and NO PETS.

Parking only for 1 vehicle and coin-op laundry on 1st level.



No Pets Allowed



