Country Manor

Amenities
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Our beautiful landscaped Feeding Hills apartment community is conveniently situated minutes from Route 57, 187, 75, and I-91. We are also just a short drive from many local colleges and attractions, including off-campus housing for Bay Path College, Springfield College, and Western New England University. Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our apartments in Agawam, MA for the upcoming semester, as homes are filling up quickly!