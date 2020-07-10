Country Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 coffee bar concierge dog park online portal package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Our beautiful landscaped Feeding Hills apartment community is conveniently situated minutes from Route 57, 187, 75, and I-91. We are also just a short drive from many local colleges and attractions, including off-campus housing for Bay Path College, Springfield College, and Western New England University. Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our apartments in Agawam, MA for the upcoming semester, as homes are filling up quickly!