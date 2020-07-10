All apartments in Agawam Town
Agawam Town, MA
Country Manor
Country Manor

Open Now until 5pm
59 S Westfield St · (413) 314-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

59 S Westfield St, Agawam Town, MA 01030
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
online portal
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Our beautiful landscaped Feeding Hills apartment community is conveniently situated minutes from Route 57, 187, 75, and I-91. We are also just a short drive from many local colleges and attractions, including off-campus housing for Bay Path College, Springfield College, and Western New England University. Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our apartments in Agawam, MA for the upcoming semester, as homes are filling up quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100.00 hold
Move-in Fees: $50.00 lock and key fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: None
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off street parking for residents only.
Storage Details: Yes range from $5.00-15.00 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Manor have any available units?
Country Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agawam Town, MA.
What amenities does Country Manor have?
Some of Country Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Country Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Manor is pet friendly.
Does Country Manor offer parking?
Yes, Country Manor offers parking.
Does Country Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Manor have a pool?
No, Country Manor does not have a pool.
Does Country Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Country Manor has accessible units.
Does Country Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Manor has units with air conditioning.
