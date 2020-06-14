60 Apartments for rent in Abington, MA with hardwood floors
Abington, Massachusetts has come a long way since 1712 when the town consisted of only 17 homes! During its early years in the latter 19th century, Abington produced almost all of the shoes for Union Army soldiers. Shoe manufacturing used to be Abington’s claim to fame, but we don't blame you if that isn't what attracted you.
If you are planning on moving to Abington, Massachusetts you’ll need to have an above average income, as the cost of living is over 37 percent higher than the National Average (yikes!), at least, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey. Employment in this small suburb of Boston is also higher than the national average, so at least you can get a job. Newcomers set on moving to this busy town just minutes away from Boston should plan well ahead. Wagon trails have given way to a vast network of local, state and interstate roads, and getting around the city is not a problem. Commuter railway stations and public buses are a common way to get around in addition to driving and biking. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Abington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.