Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center. Lawn care optional. Security system optional. Pest control quarterly with Terminix. Pets allowed. Pet fee $250.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1736-myrtle-st-westlake-la-70669-usa/6bd1eaa7-7ab8-4448-84d9-36c710cbf1bf



(RLNE5829550)