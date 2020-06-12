All apartments in Village St. George
Find more places like 13431 Briargrove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Village St. George, LA
/
13431 Briargrove Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

13431 Briargrove Ave

13431 Briargrove Avenue · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Village St. George
See all
Perkins - Highland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13431 Briargrove Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range. Schedule a showing today!

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15-minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 3 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5756136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have any available units?
13431 Briargrove Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13431 Briargrove Ave have?
Some of 13431 Briargrove Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 Briargrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13431 Briargrove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 Briargrove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village St. George.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave offer parking?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have a pool?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 Briargrove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13431 Briargrove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13431 Briargrove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13431 Briargrove Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Village St. George Apartments with GymVillage St. George Apartments with Parking
Village St. George Apartments with PoolVillage St. George Dog Friendly Apartments
Village St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAPrairieville, LA
Jeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity