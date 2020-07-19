All apartments in Shreveport
443 Prestonwood

443 Prestonwood Drive · (318) 459-7870 ext. 0000
Location

443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115
Ellerbe Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 443 Prestonwood · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community. Features include: Fireplace; 2 car garage; Central air and heat; Exercise room; Bonus room; Separate dining room; Granite counter tops; tile flooring; and much more. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and covered front porch. Security System and Sprinkler system. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment!

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3246533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Prestonwood have any available units?
443 Prestonwood has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Prestonwood have?
Some of 443 Prestonwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Prestonwood currently offering any rent specials?
443 Prestonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Prestonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Prestonwood is pet friendly.
Does 443 Prestonwood offer parking?
Yes, 443 Prestonwood offers parking.
Does 443 Prestonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Prestonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Prestonwood have a pool?
No, 443 Prestonwood does not have a pool.
Does 443 Prestonwood have accessible units?
No, 443 Prestonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Prestonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Prestonwood has units with dishwashers.
