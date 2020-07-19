Amenities

443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community. Features include: Fireplace; 2 car garage; Central air and heat; Exercise room; Bonus room; Separate dining room; Granite counter tops; tile flooring; and much more. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and covered front porch. Security System and Sprinkler system. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment!



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



(RLNE3246533)