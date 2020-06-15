Amenities

15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes. Kitchen with gas range, large island, Microwave vent hood and under counter lighting. Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus private office. Spacious Master Suite with large bath that include separate shower, garden tub, double vanities, and huge walk in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share 2nd bath and have ample space and nice closets. This quaint subdivision is conveniently located with dining, grocery and Womans Hospital close by. Home will come complete with 2" window blinds and refrigerator is included. Rent is based on 12-month lease. Subject to application with credit, criminal and payment history. Must have verified income minimum 3x market rent.



Under construction- photos of completed home with same floorplan and finishes



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5856816)