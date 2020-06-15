All apartments in Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
Last updated June 15 2020

15045 Shenandoah View Ct

15045 Shenandoah View Court · (225) 445-3154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA 70817
Shenandoah

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15045 Shenandoah View Ct · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes. Kitchen with gas range, large island, Microwave vent hood and under counter lighting. Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus private office. Spacious Master Suite with large bath that include separate shower, garden tub, double vanities, and huge walk in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share 2nd bath and have ample space and nice closets. This quaint subdivision is conveniently located with dining, grocery and Womans Hospital close by. Home will come complete with 2" window blinds and refrigerator is included. Rent is based on 12-month lease. Subject to application with credit, criminal and payment history. Must have verified income minimum 3x market rent.

Under construction- photos of completed home with same floorplan and finishes

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have any available units?
15045 Shenandoah View Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have?
Some of 15045 Shenandoah View Ct's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15045 Shenandoah View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15045 Shenandoah View Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15045 Shenandoah View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct offer parking?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have a pool?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have accessible units?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15045 Shenandoah View Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15045 Shenandoah View Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
