3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.
41145 First Colonial St.
41145 First Colonial Street, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
41145 First Colonial St - (RLNE5543187)
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.
38035 POST OFFICE RD
38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Enjoy Arlington Plantation Condominiums! Just minutes from I-10 and Airline Highway. Bountiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Upstairs Unit 22 B, Kitchen features custom oak cabinetry, refrigerator, tile counter tops.
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.
38275 Cotton Creek Ave
38275 Cotton Creek Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
This is a 3 year old home with slab granite on all counter tops, including the desk in the office! Split floor plan with a walk thru laundry room that opens to the large master closet. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of cabinet storage.
Results within 1 mile of Prairieville
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.
40513 Cross Ridge Ave
40513 Cross Ridge Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath single family home for lease in Gonzales, LA - (RLNE4701146)
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
Results within 5 miles of Prairieville
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Shenandoah
5150 Antioch Blvd
5150 Antioch Boulevard, Shenandoah, LA
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148 Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants.
Jones Creek
14234 Eastridge Ave.
14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble
13281 Hammock Rd
13281 Hammack Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5814515)
Perkins - Highland
13431 Briargrove Ave
13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range.
