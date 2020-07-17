Amenities

8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE -

Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland. From Perkins turn left on Stanwick, take your first right and it is in the first building on the right.

Subdivision: La Maison Ridge Condos



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1,500 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,300.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300.00

PET DEPOSIT: $250( REFUNDABLE)

SMALL PETS ONLY



Description:

DOWNSTAIRS CONDO

Refrigerator Remains

Washer & Dryer Remain

Coming in the front door you will find the dining room which is open the living room and kitchen. The kitchen is well equipped with tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, a dishwasher, a stove, an oven, and a microwave. The kitchen also boasts a pantry and the utility room is off the kitchen and has additional storage. Right off the living room is a nice private covered patio. Outside the patio are some nice trees and grass. The two additional bedrooms have nice closets and share a hall bath, which has been updated with a new vanity and mirror. The master bedroom has beautiful wood floors, tray ceilings, a large closet, and a beautifully updated bathroom. The master bath has a walk in tile shower with multiple shower heads, a new vanity, new lighting and a beautiful mirror. The unit has an assigned covered parking spot and guest parking nearby. The home is perfectly located in Baton Rouge off of Bluebonnet convenient to Perkins Rowe, the Mall of LA, restaurants, the interstate and more!



