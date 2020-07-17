All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16

8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard · (225) 252-8645
Location

8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE -
Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland. From Perkins turn left on Stanwick, take your first right and it is in the first building on the right.
Subdivision: La Maison Ridge Condos

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,500 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,300.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250( REFUNDABLE)
SMALL PETS ONLY

Description:
DOWNSTAIRS CONDO
Refrigerator Remains
Washer & Dryer Remain
Coming in the front door you will find the dining room which is open the living room and kitchen. The kitchen is well equipped with tons of cabinet space, plenty of counter space, a dishwasher, a stove, an oven, and a microwave. The kitchen also boasts a pantry and the utility room is off the kitchen and has additional storage. Right off the living room is a nice private covered patio. Outside the patio are some nice trees and grass. The two additional bedrooms have nice closets and share a hall bath, which has been updated with a new vanity and mirror. The master bedroom has beautiful wood floors, tray ceilings, a large closet, and a beautifully updated bathroom. The master bath has a walk in tile shower with multiple shower heads, a new vanity, new lighting and a beautiful mirror. The unit has an assigned covered parking spot and guest parking nearby. The home is perfectly located in Baton Rouge off of Bluebonnet convenient to Perkins Rowe, the Mall of LA, restaurants, the interstate and more!

(RLNE3183152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have any available units?
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have?
Some of 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 currently offering any rent specials?
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 is pet friendly.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 offer parking?
Yes, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 offers parking.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have a pool?
No, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 does not have a pool.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have accessible units?
No, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 does not have units with air conditioning.
