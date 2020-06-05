7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD

Amenities

Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room. Conveniently located a few feet from the elevator. The kitchen features sleek granite, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer, beautiful cabinetry, wood floors and more. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite bath and walk-in closet. The spacious second bedroom has spectacular views of the board-walk with a full wall closet. The terrace has an inground pool, cabana, and outdoor cooking area making it perfect for relaxing and entertaining! This secure community is only minutes away from 4 major medical centers (hospitals) and also features gated garage parking with 24-hour onsite security. Perkins Rowe is Baton Rouges only urban community that includes walking conveniences such as Fresh Market, CVS, Cinemark Theatre, Barnes and Noble, Restaurants, as well as many other boutique shops. Easy access to I-10. Call me today to schedule your private tour!