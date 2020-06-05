All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Last updated June 5 2020

7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD

7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard · (225) 768-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room. Conveniently located a few feet from the elevator. The kitchen features sleek granite, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer, beautiful cabinetry, wood floors and more. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite bath and walk-in closet. The spacious second bedroom has spectacular views of the board-walk with a full wall closet. The terrace has an inground pool, cabana, and outdoor cooking area making it perfect for relaxing and entertaining! This secure community is only minutes away from 4 major medical centers (hospitals) and also features gated garage parking with 24-hour onsite security. Perkins Rowe is Baton Rouges only urban community that includes walking conveniences such as Fresh Market, CVS, Cinemark Theatre, Barnes and Noble, Restaurants, as well as many other boutique shops. Easy access to I-10. Call me today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have any available units?
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have?
Some of 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills Place.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD does offer parking.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD has a pool.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
