Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1253 E. Stanwick Place

1253 East Stanwick Place · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Oak Hills Place
Perkins - Highland
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1253 E. Stanwick Place · Avail. Sep 4

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 large baths, Modern open kitchen with service island. Gas Cooking, One story, wood floors, carpet, and tile, Garden Tub, Well- lit Shower! Large His and Her Walk- Closets, Fireplace, Double Garage, High Ceilings. Well Cared for neighborhood. All of this is in the middle of the growth path for Baton Rouge and the house is only 3 years old and in like new condition. Blocks from Perkins Row, Hospitals, Grocery, Parks, Library, Historic Highland Road, Restaurants, Post Office...where else has all this? $1800/mo

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2578970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have any available units?
1253 E. Stanwick Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have?
Some of 1253 E. Stanwick Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 E. Stanwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
1253 E. Stanwick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 E. Stanwick Place pet-friendly?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills Place.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does offer parking.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have a pool?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does not have a pool.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have accessible units?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 E. Stanwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 E. Stanwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
