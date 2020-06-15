Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 large baths, Modern open kitchen with service island. Gas Cooking, One story, wood floors, carpet, and tile, Garden Tub, Well- lit Shower! Large His and Her Walk- Closets, Fireplace, Double Garage, High Ceilings. Well Cared for neighborhood. All of this is in the middle of the growth path for Baton Rouge and the house is only 3 years old and in like new condition. Blocks from Perkins Row, Hospitals, Grocery, Parks, Library, Historic Highland Road, Restaurants, Post Office...where else has all this? $1800/mo



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE2578970)