Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

8 Apartments under $700 for rent in New Orleans, LA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in New Orleans is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
422 S BROAD Avenue
422 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$500
2000 sqft
Amazing commercial location across the street from the courthouse, restaurants, shopping, and busy high traffic location in the hear of Mid City! Features off street parking, security cameras, all utilities paid for including electricity, water,

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Listing is A Private Room@@ Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2514 Conti Street
2514 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
This is Private Room with a Shared Common Area and Bath This newly renovated Mid-City Property will be great for you. You will love my place because of the coziness, the location, and the high ceilings.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Read Boulevard East
4508 Papania Drive - 4508-04
4508 Papania Drive, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
632 sqft
Secure Gated Community Newly renovated apartments, secure gated community with security cameras throughout the complex, lighted off street parking, on premise laundry, close to parks, easy access to public transportation and shopping

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Bernard
3818 Buchanan Street
3818 Buchanan Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
$550**All Bills Paid** Shared Bedroom. Semi Private Room. Group Home (New Orleans) furnished house no smoking $550 Furnished Shared Room. All Bills Paid (Bayou St. John)** (Group Home/Sober Housing) furnished apartment $550** Furnished Shared Room.
Results within 1 mile of New Orleans

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames School Park
647 EISEMAN Avenue
647 Eiseman Avenue, Marrero, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
It's priced to lease it wont last long. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.
Results within 5 miles of New Orleans

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $700 in New Orleans, LA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in New Orleans is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $700 in New Orleans in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $700 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

