Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly internet access

Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry. Enjoy the coziness of carpeted floors, ceiling fans, and central air and heating. Chores are a breeze with washer and dryer options, walk-in closets, and plenty of extra storage. Then after a long day, relax and unwind on your personal balcony or patio. Relish all the little pleasures that make your day easier and more satisfying.



We provide our residents with everything they need to feel at home. Enjoy peace of mind with gated access, an on-site laundry facility, and on-call and on-site maintenance. Revive with a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, or take a stroll on our pet-friendly grounds. Call to schedule a tour today and experience all the charms of our lovely community. Your new home at Wilshire awaits!



Wilshire is proudly managed by Peak Li