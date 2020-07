Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute cottage near College Oaks Elementary & MSU. Home is close to the interstate and shopping. Home is all electric and has been completely remodeled. Large 25x40 workshop with electricity & a 9.5 x 25 lean-to attached to it. Rent is $1500/month with a $900/deposit. Pets 30 lbs or less allowed inside with a $350 nonrefundable fee, per pet. Also, $10 extra a month on rent, pet pet.