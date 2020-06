Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

An enchanting pergola invites you into this stylishly updated & ready to move-in home! Off the foyer is a modernly sleek formal dining room that welcomes your guests with its natural light and open doors. The open floor plan is ideal for large gatherings, family events & entertaining. The freshly updated paint colors set the tone for a relaxing atmosphere. Smart design & functional style carry throughout the kitchen and living room. The breakfast bar has ample seating options on both sides. The wet bar/coffee station holds an extra handy sink as well as roll out butcher block. In the laundry room, you will find a continuance of style & practicality. The living room leads you into the sunroom which would make a cozy spot for reading or journaling.