321 Ardenwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Lafayette with Community Ponds, Pool, Playground - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, split open layout including an office a large private yard and NEVER a rear neighbor. The interior flows well and includes pine beams, brick accent walls, unique ceilings, spacious bedrooms, a private master, his and her vanities, a custom tile shower, 6' tub, and a woman's dream closet. This home will surprise you with how big it feels and includes 10 foot, 11 foot, and 12 foot ceilings, elegant engineered wood flooring, a huge outdoor living space combined with an equally large outdoor covered grill area with a fireplace, grill, sink and mini fridge. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets including a large island breakfast bar, very nice stainless appliances and 3 cm slab granite. N/hood Park, Pond, & POOL!



Pets: No

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, w/d connections, outdoor appliances

Electricity: LUS

Water/Sewer: LUS

Trash: LUS

Gas: Atmos

Deposit: No deposit required if insurance of $10,000 purchased through Rhino

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company



Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726136)