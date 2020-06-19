All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 321 Ardenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
321 Ardenwood Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

321 Ardenwood Drive

321 Ardenwood Drive · (337) 281-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

321 Ardenwood Drive, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Ardenwood Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Lafayette with Community Ponds, Pool, Playground - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, split open layout including an office a large private yard and NEVER a rear neighbor. The interior flows well and includes pine beams, brick accent walls, unique ceilings, spacious bedrooms, a private master, his and her vanities, a custom tile shower, 6' tub, and a woman's dream closet. This home will surprise you with how big it feels and includes 10 foot, 11 foot, and 12 foot ceilings, elegant engineered wood flooring, a huge outdoor living space combined with an equally large outdoor covered grill area with a fireplace, grill, sink and mini fridge. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets including a large island breakfast bar, very nice stainless appliances and 3 cm slab granite. N/hood Park, Pond, & POOL!

Pets: No
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, w/d connections, outdoor appliances
Electricity: LUS
Water/Sewer: LUS
Trash: LUS
Gas: Atmos
Deposit: No deposit required if insurance of $10,000 purchased through Rhino
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have any available units?
321 Ardenwood Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Ardenwood Drive have?
Some of 321 Ardenwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Ardenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ardenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ardenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Ardenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 321 Ardenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Ardenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 321 Ardenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Ardenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Ardenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Ardenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Ardenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 321 Ardenwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity