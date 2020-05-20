Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

124 Karen Drive Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom in Woodvale school district - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been recently renovated from floor to ceiling!

Beautiful wood floors throughout living, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. New ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large open kitchen with new cabinets and granite slab countertops. Also features tumbled marble backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Living/family room has a cathedral ceiling with antique pine accents. Backyard is fully fenced and includes a covered patio and small metal storage building. Conveniently located off Johnston St in the Woodvale, LJ Alleman, and Lafayette High school districts. Also located close to UL Lafayette and can be a perfect home for a family or for students.



(RLNE3311764)