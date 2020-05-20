All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 124 Karen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
124 Karen Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

124 Karen Drive

124 Karen Drive · (337) 504-4404 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

124 Karen Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Karen Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
124 Karen Drive Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom in Woodvale school district - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been recently renovated from floor to ceiling!
Beautiful wood floors throughout living, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. New ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large open kitchen with new cabinets and granite slab countertops. Also features tumbled marble backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Living/family room has a cathedral ceiling with antique pine accents. Backyard is fully fenced and includes a covered patio and small metal storage building. Conveniently located off Johnston St in the Woodvale, LJ Alleman, and Lafayette High school districts. Also located close to UL Lafayette and can be a perfect home for a family or for students.

(RLNE3311764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Karen Drive have any available units?
124 Karen Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Karen Drive have?
Some of 124 Karen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 Karen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 124 Karen Drive offer parking?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 124 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 124 Karen Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier
Lafayette, LA 70506
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolsLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAEunice, LA
Jeanerette, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity