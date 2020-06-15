All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 111 Dunvegan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
111 Dunvegan Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

111 Dunvegan Court

111 Dunvegan Court · (337) 654-3756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

111 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Price Negotiable with Long Term Lease. 2 Story Home. The entry way & Living Room have 12 ft. Ceilings, Custom Hardwood Flooring. Living Room has Custom built Fireplace, Large Windows with view of outdoor Covered Patio & Outdoor Fireplace. Kitchen has Keeping Room, Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Travertine Floors. Formal Dining Room adjacent to Kitchen has Custom Wood Flooring & Beautiful Chandelier. House is designed for Entertaining both inside & Outside. Master Suite has Custom Hardwood Flooring, Two Person Spa Tub, Tiled Shower, Double Vanity, Walk-in Closet & Built In Storage Cabinets. House also includes Three Additional Bedrooms & Two Full Baths Downstairs. A fifth Bedroom/Playroom with full bath upstairs.D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Dunvegan Court have any available units?
111 Dunvegan Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Dunvegan Court have?
Some of 111 Dunvegan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Dunvegan Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Dunvegan Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Dunvegan Court pet-friendly?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court offer parking?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not offer parking.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court have a pool?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Dunvegan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Dunvegan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Dunvegan Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave
Lafayette, LA 70508
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity