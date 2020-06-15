111 Dunvegan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Price Negotiable with Long Term Lease. 2 Story Home. The entry way & Living Room have 12 ft. Ceilings, Custom Hardwood Flooring. Living Room has Custom built Fireplace, Large Windows with view of outdoor Covered Patio & Outdoor Fireplace. Kitchen has Keeping Room, Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Travertine Floors. Formal Dining Room adjacent to Kitchen has Custom Wood Flooring & Beautiful Chandelier. House is designed for Entertaining both inside & Outside. Master Suite has Custom Hardwood Flooring, Two Person Spa Tub, Tiled Shower, Double Vanity, Walk-in Closet & Built In Storage Cabinets. House also includes Three Additional Bedrooms & Two Full Baths Downstairs. A fifth Bedroom/Playroom with full bath upstairs.D