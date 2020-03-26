All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 104 Richardson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
104 Richardson Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:07 PM

104 Richardson Avenue

104 Richardson Avenue · (337) 235-7770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

104 Richardson Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SHOWINGS to begin on June 1st. Executive Rental. Very spacious townhouse in centrally located area. Freshly painted interior, triple crown molding, endless storage, slab granite countertops, under counter lighting, stainless appliances, refrigerator, separate dining room, half bath & more. Master suite downstairs with separate shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, large bathroom, separate living area & lots of attic space. Enjoy the patio and small shaded yard, all within walking/biking distance to Lafayette General, UL, Girard Park and the Oil Center. The quiet neighborhood and high demand area and school district make this a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Richardson Avenue have any available units?
104 Richardson Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Richardson Avenue have?
Some of 104 Richardson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Richardson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Richardson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Richardson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue offer parking?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Richardson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Richardson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Richardson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Richardson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier
Lafayette, LA 70506
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr
Lafayette, LA 70506
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity