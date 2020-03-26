104 Richardson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

SHOWINGS to begin on June 1st. Executive Rental. Very spacious townhouse in centrally located area. Freshly painted interior, triple crown molding, endless storage, slab granite countertops, under counter lighting, stainless appliances, refrigerator, separate dining room, half bath & more. Master suite downstairs with separate shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, large bathroom, separate living area & lots of attic space. Enjoy the patio and small shaded yard, all within walking/biking distance to Lafayette General, UL, Girard Park and the Oil Center. The quiet neighborhood and high demand area and school district make this a great place to call home.