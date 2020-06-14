Apartment List
/
LA
/
kenner
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:27 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Elmwood Business District
28 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Bank Division
1 Unit Available
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1109 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1322 Arabella Street
1322 Arabella Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom/3 bath lower apartment located in great safe uptown neighborhood. Located right next to Langensteins Grocery store. Walking distance to St. Charles Street Car Line, Whole Foods and Audubon Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
12 Oaklawn Dr
12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6802 LOUISVILLE Street
6802 Louisville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bd 2 bath UPPER DUPLEX in the heart of Lakeview. Corner location offers lots of light. Kitchen updated with new floors & countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer. Vintage tiled baths. Oak floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2135 Robert St
2135 Robert Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Traditional uptown living close to Universities and Freret Street. Spacious two bedroom, one bath. Has living room and kitchen with all new appliances. Ground floor unit with fenced yard and some parking available. High ceilings and wood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6625 Milne
6625 Milne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Lakeview. Travertine tile downstairs, wood floors up, crown moulding, stone countertops, all appliances including washer & dryer, recessed lights, private deck, one car garage and much more! Won't last

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Freret
1 Unit Available
6 Marlborough Gate Pl
6 Marlborough Gate Place, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Stunning renovation of this 4 plex one block from trendy Freret St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1830 S Jeff Davis
1830 S Jefferson Davis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful single family home in the Broadmoor area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with wood floors, tile kitchen & bath, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, newer appliances, washer & dryer included. Nice screened front porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kenner, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kenner 1 BedroomsKenner 2 BedroomsKenner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKenner Apartments with Balcony
Kenner Apartments with GarageKenner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenner Apartments with ParkingKenner Apartments with Pool
Kenner Apartments with Washer-DryerKenner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenner Furnished ApartmentsKenner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross