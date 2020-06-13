Apartment List
/
LA
/
kenner
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Results within 1 mile of Kenner
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Harvard Estates
8 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
North Suburban Acres
1 Unit Available
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
Results within 10 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
West End
1 Unit Available
6470 Avenue B
6470 Avenue B, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Half-duplex available for rent in great Lakeview neighborhood. Walk to Fleur de Lis park and Harrison Avenue restaurants and businesses. City Park and the Lakefront are close by. Easy I-10 access: 10-15 minutes to get anywhere downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
827 Milling Ave - 77
827 Milling Ave, Luling, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Milling Ave - 77 in Luling. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
617 FOCIS Street
617 Focis Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Come see this well-kept home in Metairie with convenient shopping, interstate access, and not too far from City Park. Floor surfaces include terrazzo & attractive laminate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
12 Oaklawn Dr
12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kenner, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kenner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kenner 1 BedroomsKenner 2 BedroomsKenner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKenner Apartments with Balcony
Kenner Apartments with GarageKenner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenner Apartments with ParkingKenner Apartments with Pool
Kenner Apartments with Washer-DryerKenner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenner Furnished ApartmentsKenner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross