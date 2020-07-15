All apartments in Jefferson
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace

2001 Audubon Trace · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Audubon Trace, Jefferson, LA 70121
Suburban Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace Available 07/20/20 2001 Audubon Trace - Pretty and spacious condo in quiet community in proximity of Ochsner Hospital! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room, wood floors upstairs, awesome natural light, beautiful fireplace, private covered patio with fenced yard and over looking 2 community. $20.00 Pet application fee required.

For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Lynn McClave at lmcclave@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504)458-7988. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5891432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have any available units?
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson, LA.
What amenities does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have?
Some of 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace offer parking?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have a pool?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have accessible units?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace does not have units with air conditioning.
