9801 Highway 182

2.2 AC with 165.49 frontage on LA Highway 90. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 2.41 AC. May assemble to combine total 4.64 AC with access of 297.39 frontage on LA Hwy 90. Possible Build to Suit. This Industrial parcel includes land for expansion, office space, waterfront services, located on the Intracoastal Waterway, near Avoca Island Cutoff Waterway, and is 1.3 miles to US Hwy. 90 four lane (Future I-49 corridor), and has access to rail spur BNSF and CN. All parcels are separately listed and may be assembled. NNN Lease. Please contact the Listing Agent for further information.