2 bedroom apartments
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Old Aurora
69 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Tulane - Gravier
144 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Mid-City
62 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Central Business District
290 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Fairgrounds
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
926 N. Salcedo #2B
926 North Salcedo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
926 #B N Salcedo St., New Orleans, LA. 70119 - Beautiful furnished mid city apartment. Heart of the city . Must see! For more details or to view contact Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840487)
St. Claude
1 Unit Available
1938 Gallier st
1938 Gallier Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1104 sqft
New Orleans - Property Id: 284592 Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms (includes a full master) and 1 additional full bathroom. Interior Features: hardwood/title floors, new electric stove,refrigerator, and dish washer.
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez #B
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated - Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated.
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
548 Verret Street
548 Verret Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
548 Verret Street Available 07/01/20 548 Verret St - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Michelle Brown at michelle.brown@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 330-4743.
