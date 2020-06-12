/
2 bedroom apartments
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
54 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
35 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
1 Unit Available
12386 River Highlands Building #3 - Unit B
12386 River Highlands Dr, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo on Diversion Canal! - Directions: I-10 TO SORRENTO, LEFT ON 22, 9 MILES TO RIVER HIGHLANDS Subdivision: River Highlands Condo 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,017 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,250.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,250.
1 Unit Available
1228 Mississippi Street
1228 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1426 sqft
- Corporate Rental Home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully restored craftsman house on River Road in Donaldsonville. House is fully furnished and equipped for immediate occupancy.
