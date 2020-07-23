Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Gonzales offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1079 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
4 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1351 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Gonzales Gardens
1909 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gonzales Gardens in Gonzales. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
803 S. Audubon Place Ave
803 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1115 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed // 2 Bath Townhouse - New Construction 2 BR/2BA Townhome. Custom construction with granite counter tops, spacious island, lots of cabinets and pantry. It has wood style ceramic flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
36 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
22 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17557 Comfort Blvd.
17557 Comfort Blvd, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
2 Bedroom Off Jefferson Near Highland - Directions: On Old Jefferson Hwy at intersection of Hoo Shoo Too Road. Subdivision: The Park At Jefferson 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,275 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,650.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,650.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Gonzales, LA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Gonzales offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Gonzales offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Gonzales. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

