accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:40 PM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
9 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
3 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Elmwood
18 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
821 Washington Avenue
821 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
609 sqft
Grand Opening Special! First month Free Rent!! New Luxury Apartments located in Uptown New Orleans Irish Channel in an Historic Building listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
