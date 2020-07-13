All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

6765 Corporate Blvd

6765 Corporate Boulevard · (225) 721-2264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 10206 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd. in popular gated community The Reserve at Cedar Lodge! This unit offers a king bed, flat screen tv's in living room and bedroom, large vanity with double sinks in bathroom, and a balcony overlooking greenspace. Attached to parking structure for convenience - no stairs to take to unit! Unit includes all utilities, cable, wifi, all bed and bath linens, and all kitchen wares! Just bring your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have any available units?
6765 Corporate Blvd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6765 Corporate Blvd have?
Some of 6765 Corporate Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Corporate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Corporate Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Corporate Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6765 Corporate Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Baton Rouge County.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6765 Corporate Blvd offers parking.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6765 Corporate Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have a pool?
No, 6765 Corporate Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6765 Corporate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 Corporate Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6765 Corporate Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6765 Corporate Blvd has units with air conditioning.
