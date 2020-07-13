6765 Corporate Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd. in popular gated community The Reserve at Cedar Lodge! This unit offers a king bed, flat screen tv's in living room and bedroom, large vanity with double sinks in bathroom, and a balcony overlooking greenspace. Attached to parking structure for convenience - no stairs to take to unit! Unit includes all utilities, cable, wifi, all bed and bath linens, and all kitchen wares! Just bring your suitcase!